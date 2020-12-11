Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Forza Horizon 4

Download the Cyberpunk 2077 car for free in Forza Horizon 4

Following the Super7 expansion, this iconic car can be claimed for free.

Playground Games is currently working on Fable and we must also assume they have started the work on Forza Horizon 5 a long time ago. But this doesn't mean they have forgotten about Forza Horizon 4.

When Xbox Series S/X was released, they offered one of the most stunning upgrades so far for a last-gen title and earlier this week they released the stunt driving (and building!) expansion Super7 for free, which you can see in the video above. And during The Game Awards, Playground Games struck again and revealed that the car known from Cyberpunk 2077 ads will be added to the game today, once again for free.

You can check it out below. Quite the tool to explore England with, right?

Forza Horizon 4

