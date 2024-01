HQ

The last free game in Epic's free holiday offering has been confirmed, and it's a big one to cap off the annual event.

From now until the 10th of January, all users on the Epic Games Store will be able to download Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy without having to spend a penny. The game was very well received when it launched two years ago, and you can get a glimpse of this in our review from 2021. If you haven't had time to play this gem yet, we highly recommend doing so.