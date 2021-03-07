Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Download free costumes for Yakuza: Like a Dragon

The quirky game recently launched on PS5.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon was released for PlayStation 5 earlier this week after previously only being available for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. To celebrate this, Sega is now giving away the Legends Costume set for free, which includes eight different costumes that previously was pre-order bonuses.

As the name implies, the costumes are based on characters we've met earlier in the Yakuza series (we especially like the Daigo Dojima outfit), and while six of them are for the protagonist Ichiban Kasuga, the last two are for Eri Kamataki and Saeko Mukouda. You have until April 2 to claim this offer and it applies to owners of all formats.

Thanks, Siliconera

Yakuza: Like a DragonScore

Yakuza: Like a Dragon
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

It's finally time to live as a Yakuza gangster again, this time with a completely new fighting system.



