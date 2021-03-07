Download free costumes for Yakuza: Like a Dragon

You're watching Advertisements

Yakuza: Like a Dragon was released for PlayStation 5 earlier this week after previously only being available for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. To celebrate this, Sega is now giving away the Legends Costume set for free, which includes eight different costumes that previously was pre-order bonuses.

As the name implies, the costumes are based on characters we've met earlier in the Yakuza series (we especially like the Daigo Dojima outfit), and while six of them are for the protagonist Ichiban Kasuga, the last two are for Eri Kamataki and Saeko Mukouda. You have until April 2 to claim this offer and it applies to owners of all formats.

Thanks, Siliconera