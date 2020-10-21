Download Europa Universalis II for free on GOG

Those were the days... strategy game series Europa Universalis is now 20 years old, and Europa Universalis II is a sequel released in 2001. It was developed by Paradox Development Studio, and the game covers history from 1419 up until 1820.

Now PC players have an opportunity to try out this classic for free. Go to GOG.com. The file size is 297 MB, so it shouldn't take too long to download, right?

Minimum system requirements for PC are not that hard to meet either and can be found below:

System: Windows XP / Vista/ 7 / 8 / 10

Processor: 1.8 GHz

Memory: 1 GB RAM

Graphics: 3D graphics card compatible with DirectX 9.0c

So go on and download, because you can't get a better deal than free. The offer is available until October 24.