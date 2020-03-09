Down the Rabbit Hole gets physical PS4 release

A small indie team from Sweden introduced PlayStation gamers to its VR game Down the Rabbit Hole today. The adventure will lead us through the well-known fairy tale novel by Lewis Carroll in virtual reality and you can look forward to solving puzzles in various dioramas, similar to how the VR hit Moss played out.

Down the Rabbit Hole launches on PC in just about two weeks and it will also be available physically on the PS4 from April 24 onwards. Both versions of the game require a VR kit to play. You will get a better impression if you take a look at the first images: