Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Down the Rabbit Hole

Down the Rabbit Hole gets physical PS4 release

Alice in Wonderland VR project Down the Rabbit hole set to release for PS4 in April.

A small indie team from Sweden introduced PlayStation gamers to its VR game Down the Rabbit Hole today. The adventure will lead us through the well-known fairy tale novel by Lewis Carroll in virtual reality and you can look forward to solving puzzles in various dioramas, similar to how the VR hit Moss played out.

Down the Rabbit Hole launches on PC in just about two weeks and it will also be available physically on the PS4 from April 24 onwards. Both versions of the game require a VR kit to play. You will get a better impression if you take a look at the first images:

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Down the Rabbit HoleDown the Rabbit Hole
Down the Rabbit HoleDown the Rabbit HoleDown the Rabbit Hole
Down the Rabbit Hole

Related texts



Loading next content