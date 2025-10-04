Down Cemetery Road is a crime mystery from the team behind Slow Horses

One of the must-watch TV series on Apple TV+ is Slow Horses, an espionage drama that revolves around Gary Oldman in one of his only major television roles to date as the enigmatic Jackson Lamb, a foul-mouthed agent working for the British government. That series continues to thrive year-after-year, in part down to those in front of the camera but also in part to those behind it, and that should interest you a lot with this new development.

The team behind Slow Horses have unveiled their next project, a series known as Down Cemetery Road. It's a crime drama following a quirky private investigator played by Emma Thompson who is looking to uncover a conspiracy and expose the truth.

The plot synopsis explains: "When a house explodes in a quiet Oxford suburb and a girl disappears in the aftermath, neighbor Sarah Tucker (Ruth Wilson) becomes obsessed with finding her and enlists the help of private investigator Zoë Boehm (Emma Thompson). Zoë and Sarah suddenly find themselves in a complex conspiracy that reveals people long believed dead are still among the living, while the living are fast joining the dead."

The show is produced by 60Forty Films, written by Slow Horses' Morwenna Banks, and executive produced by Banks, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, and author Mick Herron, who wrote the source material novel and the Slow Horses books too. Natalie Bailey of Bay of Fires fame is also regarded as the lead director.

As for the rest of the cast, there are some familiar names including Adeel Akhtar, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Tom Goodman-Hill, Darren Boyd, Tom Riley, Adam Godley, Sinead Matthews, Ken Nwosu, Fehinti Balogun, and Aiysha Hart.

The first two episodes of Down Cemetery Road will premiere on October 29 and will be followed by weekly episodes until December 10 when the eighth and final episode arrives. Check out the trailer for the show below.