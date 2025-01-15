Doug Cockle's Geralt of Rivia returns in less than a month and Netflix has provided a new glimpse of what that looks like

HQ

While we know that the future of The Witcher is bright with CD Projekt Red actively working on The Witcher 4 and another couple of seasons of Netflix's live-action show also on its way at some point, the closest new addition to The Witcher franchise comes in the form of an animated film that will debut in a few weeks.

It's known as The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep and it's a project where we get to see the famed and iconic Geralt of Rivia being tasked with stopping a war between the land and the sea. It's a story that revolves around men and merpeople, and sees the monster-slayer having to barter with creatures of the deep to prevent a widespread conflict that started from sailors being attacked by strange seaborn creatures.

The animated flick will arrive on Netflix as soon as February 11, and with that in mind, we have yet another trailer to gawk over where we once again get to see Doug Cockle's take on Geralt.