Doug Bradley returns to the world of horror in Thorns

The gates of hell are wide open in Thorns, a new horror film described by its director as a tribute to '80s monster movies, packed with practical effects and buckets of blood. Starring none other than Doug Bradley—perhaps best known for his role as Pinhead in Hellraiser—he plays a mysterious bishop obsessed with biblical prophecies, who is thrust into an apocalyptic nightmare after a radio signal from space opens the gates of hell.

Thorns will be showcased at various film festivals throughout the year and is expected to hit theaters and streaming just in time for Halloween. Check out the atmospheric trailer below.

Does Thorns sound like something you'd be into?