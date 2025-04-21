Doug Bowser says to "stay tuned" for a future Mario 3D on Nintendo Switch 2

HQ

Nintendo Switch 2 will not feature a new 3D Mario adventure as the console's launch title, and instead it will be up to his pal DK to fill the single-player platforming space with Donkey Kong Bananza on July 17. But that doesn't mean Nintendo's official mascot and the world's most recognisable icon of the video game industry is thinking about retirement in his 40s, if Doug Bowser, president of Nintendo of America, is anything to go by, according to CNN.

Bowser claims that Nintendo has a huge range of intellectual properties that will be progressively added to the upcoming console's catalogue, and when asked if we will see a new 3D Mario soon, specifically if it would be an Odyssey 2, the answer was "stay tuned".

"Stay tuned. You know, we have a long, long catalog, and a long list of (intellectual property) that I'm sure will make its way to the platform."

So it seems logical to think we'll see a new main Mario instalment on Switch 2. EAD Tokyo, which developed Super Mario Odyssey, hasn't confirmed any development in the last eight years, though there are countless voices confirming that its name will appear in Bananza's credits. It seems a reasonable assumption that once development of the new Donkey Kong is complete, the team has returned to the Mushroom Kingdom to prepare for the return of its star.

