Double XP and "Caps-o'-Plenty" in Fallout 76 this weekend

Bethesda seems to think we should spend the weekend playing Fallout 76, and has given us two good reasons to do so by running two events at the same time. First off, it's Double XP and then there's also "Caps-o'-Plenty".

The latter "doubles the total daily Caps available from Vendors throughout Appalachia", so it is a good opportunity to make a buck. If you want to see what happens during the upcoming weeks for the game, take a look at the community calendar below.

Fallout 76 is out now for PlayStation 4, PC and Xbox One. It is also available through Xbox Game Pass for the two latter formats.