Double tap Xbox controller to switch between formats

As you might know, the controller for Xbox Series S/X supports Bluetooth and it is very easy to use it for another format than Xbox. After syncing the controller, you just need to hold the sync button to connect it to Android, PC or whatever you were using.

Then by double clicking the sync button, it immediately connects to the Xbox again. Unfortunately, this means you have to remember when to hold and when to double click, but a solution is coming with a new update. Members of the Xbox insider program can now just double click to change to the other format, and then double click to get back again.

And to make things even better, this feature is also coming for older Xbox One controllers (together with Dynamic Latency Input for more responsive gaming) with Bluetooth, which basically means from 2016 and forward. James Shield, senior product planner at Xbox, demonstrated how this works on Twitter in a short video this weekend. Check it out to see what it looks like.

While we don't know when this feature will be launched officially, we doubt we'll have to wait more than a month or two for it.