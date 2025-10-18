Double Fine's latest gem fails to attract players on Steam

HQ

We've been spoiled silly by Double Fine with several outstanding releases in the past decade. From Psychonauts 2 to Broken Age, not to mention the very respectful remasters of many point-and-click classics like Day of the Tentacle, Grim Fandango and Full Throttle.

But the studio's newest title Keeper, where you play as a Lighthouse (yes really) seems to struggle - at least on Steam. And while the somewhat bizarre and abstract concept has been received warmly by critics, including us here at Gamereactor where we hailed the game as a wonderful mix of unique gameplay and surreal environments, it has failed to attract an audience.

As of writing there's only 140 active players in the game on Steam, with a peak of 165 earlier this afternoon when it launched. So the question is, why? These are staggeringly low numbers and one could ask if the issue is with lackluster marketing, or a concept that just feels too outlandish for most gamers? Nevertheless we of course hope that Keeper turns up the light in the coming days - attracting more players.

If you've yet to read our review of Keeper, please do so.

So what do you think? Has Keeper just been overlooked, or are players simply not interested?