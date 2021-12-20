Double Fine: We have started different projects that we think you'll enjoy

HQ

Double Fine had a great 2021 and launched Psychonauts 2, which was very well received by both gamers and media, and has already got several Game of the Year awards. But with the game released, many have wondered what kind of game they will do next.

As it turns out, Double Fine is actually working on more than one project, and in an update on FIG, the studio writes:

"Psychonauts 2 has essentially wrapped up as a project although there will be tweaks and fixes as we move forward. The studio is already splitting up into various teams and starting different projects that we think you'll enjoy. We like experimentation here at Double Fine. Every game is a chance to explore new ideas, new visual styles or gameplay, emotions, and more."

We're always looking forward to see what Tim Schafer and his brilliant team will deliver, and we can be hope it will be something really unique that none of us have ever seen before.

Thanks VGC