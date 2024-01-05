Double Fine teases 'cool things' coming for 25th anniversary

HQ

Double Fine might not be the biggest developer out there, but whatever it makes always seems to captivate its fans. After Psychonauts 2's major success a few years ago, many have been waiting with baited breath to see what's next from the studio.

It appears we won't have to wait very long until we hear of something cool coming from Double Fine. As posted on the company's Twitter/X page, Double Fine is teasing "cool things in store" for the year ahead, as well as the upcoming 25th anniversary of the studio.

Considering we saw Psychonauts 2 not so long ago, it might not be worth getting your hopes up for a brand-new bombastic game from Double Fine, but then again, gaming is nothing if not the industry of never say never.