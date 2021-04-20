Double Fine says Psychonauts 2 is playable, and will arrive in 2021 as scheduled

You're watching Advertisements

After several delays, plus the impacts brought by the global pandemic, it's normal and natural for fans to have doubts whether Psychonauts 2 can be delivered as scheduled this year. Knowing this well, developer Double Fine reiterated on several occasions that Psychonauts 2 will indeed be released in 2021, they confirmed once in January, and then they said it again earlier this month when replying to fan's question on Twitter.

Yesterday (April 19) marked the 16th anniversary for the original Psychonauts. While celebrating and letting us know that Psychonauts is 50% off on Steam right now, Double Fine also seized the chance to reassure the fans about the upcoming sequel in a tweet:

"And yes, Psychonauts 2 is this year and yes I've been mentioning that here and elsewhere for a while but no I can't tell you when because someone from THE COMPANY would arrange for a mysterious 'cactus accident' to happen to me...

But it is real. It is playable. It is coming."

Now you have it. It seems that we will soon be able to get our hands on Psychonauts 2. The game is expected to land on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.