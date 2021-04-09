Double Fine re-confirms Psychonauts 2 for a 2021 release

You're watching Advertisements

It says something about the times we're living in right now, when it's news that a game will be released as promised. But since there seems to be as many delays as actual game releases, and we haven't heard just about anything regarding Psychonauts 2 - there has been good reasons to doubt if Double Fine will be able to release the game in 2021 as previously announced.

Fortunately, we're happy to report that we should not expect any delays. And the source is Double Fine themselves who got the question whether Psychonauts 2is coming this year, to which they replied: "yes."

And that is hard to interpret in any other way that Psychonauts 2 is in fact coming 2021 for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.