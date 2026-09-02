Double Fine promises to make Brutal Legend 2 if its Kickstarter reaches $100 million

HQ

Relatively recently, developer Double Fine announced plans to launch a Kickstarter campaign as part of a recent game jam to determine what project it would be looking to make next. This Kickstarter has since gone live, meaning we know the rewards and even the stretch goals being offered, with the latter being particularly interesting.

The goal of the campaign is still to simply fund the development time required to bug fix and tune the game jam prototype that has been selected by the community, while the stretch goal (and it is a stretch of a goal) will see a long-awaited sequel brought to life.

Double Fine promises if the campaign tops out at $100 million, it will officially make Brutal Legend 2, with the developer adding "yes, really."

The big challenge will be hitting this astronomical figure, as the Kickstarter will remain active until September 30. Granted, it has almost already smashed its basic goal, as it's within reach of hitting the base £296,238 figure, with this likely to be overcome in the hours ahead. The question will then be whether it can find around $99.5 million to make Brutal Legend 2...