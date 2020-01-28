Cookies

Double Fine is hiring for an upcoming multiplayer game

Double Fine recently added a job listing to their career page and it hints at a multiplayer game production.

Earlier today, we spotted a job advertisement hinting at inXile preparing for their next game after the upcoming Wasteland 3.

Now, it seems as though InXile isn't the only studio looking to expand ahead of a new project, as TrueAchievements later reported that Double Fine (Brütal Legend, Psychonauts) is also hiring. This one, however, is a little surprising, considering their previous games, as they are looking for a "Multiplayer Network Programmer".

Double Fine is hardly known for their multiplayer games (although they have made some online efforts previously), so this is a pleasant surprise, and we're sure Tim Schafer and his creative staff have some nice things in store for us. Likely, this will be their first game optimized first and foremost for PC and Xbox Series X.

In the job listing, Double Fine states that the role will entail "design, development and maintenance of server architecture, and gameplay features for an online multiplayer game" as well as the fact that applicants will be "supporting key multiplayer gameplay features using Unreal Engine 4".

It's also worth noticing that Double Fine wants a person who has "development experience on the current generation of consoles, particularly Xbox One, and enthusiasm to develop for next gen consoles".

