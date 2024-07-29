Double Fine hasn't ruled out making a third Psychonauts game yet

While we loved Psychonauts 2 and still regard it as one of the best modern platformers, it's no secret that the development of the sequel was a challenging one for Double Fine. This has been a very public story thanks to the 33-part PsychoOdyssey documentary series that followed production of the game, and speaking about this, just ahead of the weekend a surprise epilogue episode debuted that gave us a few teasers of what Double Fine is currently up to.

In the episode, senior VFX artist Tazio Coolidge mentioned that he would be open to return to Psychonauts "because we have all these lessons learned", but does note that it "would be fucking hard, dude". This was then followed up by another developer adding that "maybe we'll make a third someday", something another member team followed up with simply "no..."

Needless to say, it seems like Double Fine is a mixed bag with what it wants to do with the Psychonauts series. Considering there was a 16-year wait between the first and second game, perhaps it's okay for Double Fine to take a break and come back to the platformer in a few years.