Double Fine forced to lay off 23 people following the transition from Xbox

HQ

If there's anything nice to say about the Xbox division's massive layoffs announced nearly a month ago, it's that at least they didn't callously lay off a bunch of talented developers they had acquired just a few years earlier. Both Ninja Theory and Undead Labs are moving to new owners, while Compulsion and Double Fine will instead continue as independent developers.

The latter, however, means there is no longer a cash-rich publisher behind them that can take risks and cover the financial shortfall when games sell poorly. And this now appears to have affected the nearly universally beloved studio Double Fine, known for always surprising players with its games (in last year's Keeper, you played as a walking lighthouse, and in the fairly recently launched Kiln, a pottery party awaits)

In a post on Bluesky, founder and industry veteran Tim Schafer writes that they are now forced to lay off 23 people, a decision they say they do not take lightly. Explaining the reason behind this move, he states:

"Only the survival of our studio would ever make us consider such a painful action. Our transition to becoming an independent company also means becoming a size that we can sustain."

Double Fine will try to help those affected, and hopefully the studio will survive this as well so they can continue to deliver hyper-creative titles of a kind that truly offer something we've never seen before.