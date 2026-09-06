Double Fine announces the chaotic Thank You Bus Driver for PC

Double Fine is no longer part of Xbox Game Studios, and has just released the excellent Keeper on PlayStation 5 completely out of the blue. Now, the studio has announced the "chaotic bus driving game" Thank You Bus Driver for PC, but there is no release date just yet.

In Thank You Bus Driver, you take on the role of the city's bus driver, simply trying to make it through the day with "minimal rulebreaking".

"Your bus, your rules! Who cares that they change every single day? And that the depot keeps adding new rules? And that some of these rules are just itching to be broken? No matter! Slap any of those annoying rulebreakers to remind them of who runs the road. And if they're repeat offenders? Revoke their bus privileges, via the back door."

You'll have to keep the unruly passengers in check as you make your way towards the next stop, while avoiding pedestrians and oncoming traffic, and naturally, you also have to arrive on time!

Thank You Bus Driver looks completely bonkers and very much in keeping with Double Fine's style. The game has been announced for PC and will be released on Steam, GOG, Humble Store, and itch.io, although there is still no release date.

Watch the first chaotic trailer below.