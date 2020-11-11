Double easter egg in Assassin's Creed Valhalla references both Zelda and Lovecraft

You're watching Advertisements

Even after our Assassin's Creed Valhalla review we keep exploring the woods and fields of the beautiful, old England. We're used to finding tons of little references to other games and works, but this time it's been even more interesting as it seems like a "buy one, get two" type of deal with Ubisoft developers.

Here you can see Eivor infiltrating into a coast-side fortress. During her exploration, she hears a voice asking for help, and after revealing a secret access she ends up at a three-wall prison, similar to where Tyrion Lannister was held at House Arryn's Eagle Nest, in Game of Thrones. But that's not our reference here.

Inside the cell there's a blood-covered, still-fresh dismembered skeleton, surrounded by a bunch of chickens. Or should we say 'cuccos'? To our surprise, if we hit one of the birds, the whole flock will violently, relentlessly come for us. We've seen some irritable goose before, but this looks more like a clear reference to what Link had to endure if he accidentally hit a cucco at Kakariko Village. Well, he needed to hit them three times to cause reaction, but we swear it was accidentally.

What is more, if we read the paper sheet next to the corpse, we see the man talking about the castle seemingly connected to terrors beyond our conscience, about hearing hairy spiders whispering to him down to craziness. It could be your typical arachnophobia, if the location wasn't called Dunwich, as both that name and the creatures clearly refer to H.P. Lovecraft's The Dunwich Horror, where a spider-like, human-faced creature lives confined in a similar place, feeding itself with the poor animals and people falling into its clutches.

We'll keep exploring Assassin's Creed Valhalla to share more cool moments with you, but what have you played so far?