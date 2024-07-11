Double Dragon Revive gets an announcement trailer

It was actually only yesterday we informed you that the brothers Billy and Jimmy Lee are about to dish out some beatings again. At the time, all we knew was that the game was coming next year to PC, PlayStation and Xbox, but today we already have a title, developer and trailer to show off.

It turns out that the Arc System Works-published title will be called Double Dragon Revive and is being developed by wrestling experts Yuke's (who previously made the WWE games and most recently AEW: Fight Forever). Its gameplay is promised to offer "the same simple and intuitive gameplay" that we are used to, although it will be adapted to today's standards.

As before, there are also weapons to pick up, but there seems to be more environmental variation this time, which we can use to our advantage by "making the most of the area gimmicks to seize the upper hand in battle".

You can watch the first trailer below.