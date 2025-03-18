Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons is getting two new playable characters for free

HQ

There are few things gamers seem to be as tired of as having to shell out more money for extra content to already expensive games, where a new color for a weapon or some meaningless trinket that's barely visible during gameplay anyway can cost as much as a brand new indie title.

But... not everyone works on this premise, and developer Secret Base and publisher Maximum Entertainment now have some good news to offer. They are releasing no less than two new playable characters for 2023's acclaimed adventure Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons, meaning not just a cheap cosmetic update, and you won't pay a dime for it.

The two newcomers are:

JEFF - A childhood rival of the Lee brothers, Jeff trained alongside them in the martial art Sōsetsuken. But as his skills lagged behind, jealousy grew. Determined to surpass Billy and Jimmy, Jeff abandoned his noble path and embraced the streets, merging Karate with Sōsetsuken to develop a dangerous, unpredictable fighting style.

ABORE - A massive ex-soldier with a stoic demeanor, Abore fights with raw power and unwavering calm. His incredible strength and resilience have led some to wonder: is he a man, or something more? The quiet brawler offers no answers, only crushing blows.

But you know what's even better than reading about them? Well, seeing gameplay them yourself with your own eyes of course, and you can do that in the trailer below.

Both characters will be added in April, and it's promised that six more will join during the rest of the year. If you can't get enough of Double Dragon, we would like to remind you that Arc System Works' upcoming Double Dragon Revive will also be released later this year, which means that anyone who wants to go from left to right and punch people in the face will have a really nice 2025.