Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons gets a release date

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons was announced earlier this month and it was confirmed that it would be released sometime during summer. Now we know more precisely when we can expect the comeback of Billy and Jimmy Lee, as a new trailer reveals the exact date.

It turns out Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons launches on July 27, and thankfully most gamers will be able to join the beat 'em up fun as it's coming for the whole battery of PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox.

The developer Secret Base and the publisher Modus Games says this will offer "the series' classic aesthetic with refreshed pixel art visuals, sporting updated-yet-faithful appearances for both returning heroes and villains and a stirring soundtrack" - which sound really good. It also has roguelite elements and a bigger roster of playable characters, including Marian who was the girlfriend of Billy who needed rescuing in the first game (and later was murdered in the sequel).

As you might have guessed already, Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons offers local co-op (online co-op will be added efter the release) and seems to be something fans of last year's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge really should check out.

The new trailer and some images can be found below.