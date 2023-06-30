Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons

Double Dragon Gaiden gets a gameplay overview trailer

The Double Dragon brothers return next month for some old fashioned beat 'em up.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The Double Dragon series has included an enormous amount of really bad games throughout the years, with developers trying to modernise the concept. The developer Secret Base and the publisher Modus Games has a completely different approach with their upcoming Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons.

They are not looking forward, but backwards. This is a retro-fighter with a beautiful pixelated design, including 13 playable fighters and roguelite elements. If you loved the original games and/or Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - this is a love letter for you.

Now we've received an overview trailer ahead of the release on July 27 (PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox), and we think you should check it out.

HQ
Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons
Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the DragonsDouble Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the DragonsDouble Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons

Related texts



Loading next content