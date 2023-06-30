Double Dragon Gaiden gets a gameplay overview trailer

HQ

The Double Dragon series has included an enormous amount of really bad games throughout the years, with developers trying to modernise the concept. The developer Secret Base and the publisher Modus Games has a completely different approach with their upcoming Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons.

They are not looking forward, but backwards. This is a retro-fighter with a beautiful pixelated design, including 13 playable fighters and roguelite elements. If you loved the original games and/or Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - this is a love letter for you.

Now we've received an overview trailer ahead of the release on July 27 (PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox), and we think you should check it out.