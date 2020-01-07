Dota Underlords peak player numbers drop below 20,000

Dota Underlords first entered Steam Early Access in June last year as an alternate take on the Dota universe, throwing players into a strategy battler, but it turns out players haven't stuck with Underlords in the same way as the MOBA Dota 2.

As pointed out by Reddit user SharkyIzrod, the peak players have dwindled since its release in June, where it amassed a peak of 202,000 players. In the last 30 days, however, the peak had stood at 18,000 players, meaning over 90% of players have departed.

One glance at the Steam page shows that the reviews are good from the community, but just like Artifact before it the player numbers aren't living up to Valve's other titles like CS:GO and Dota 2.

Have you tried Underlords?

You watching Advertisements

Thanks, PC Gamer.