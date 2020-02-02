Dota Underlords leaves early access this month

Just over a year has gone by since Valve revealed its Auto Chess challenger Dota Underlords and Valve just recently announced that the game will leave its early access stage behind for its official, full release on February 25. The date also marks the start of the game's first season which brings a new character into the fray, called 'Enno'. The little rascal is poison-specialising, lightning-fast character and if you want to learn more about the adorable monster in disguise, you can do so here.