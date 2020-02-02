Cookies

Dota Underlords

Dota Underlords leaves early access this month

Valve's strategy game Dota Underlords leaves its early access stage behind for its full release later this month.

Just over a year has gone by since Valve revealed its Auto Chess challenger Dota Underlords and Valve just recently announced that the game will leave its early access stage behind for its official, full release on February 25. The date also marks the start of the game's first season which brings a new character into the fray, called 'Enno'. The little rascal is poison-specialising, lightning-fast character and if you want to learn more about the adorable monster in disguise, you can do so here.

