Dota Underlords is set to leave beta next week

Valve has a launch party planned for Dota Underlords, with the auto-battler set to leave Early Access on February 25 (that's next Tuesday), with new content and features set to be added.

As detailed in a recent blog post, players will keep their 'major rank' although there will be a soft reset for 'minor rank', and that'll apply across Standard, Duos, and Knockout (with the exception being Lords of White Spire, that'll reset to Big Boss III).

There'll also be additional rewards for those who got involved with the beta, and if you reached Level 5 you'll get stuff like a golden Ricky Ravenhook board prop, which you can use to decorate any boards that you unlock (there are several being added to the game).

Finally, Dota Underlords will launch simultaneously on PC Steam, iOS, and Android.