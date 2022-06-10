Cookies

Dota: Dragon's Blood Book 3 has just been announced

The third season of the animated series will land on Netflix this August.

HQ

Netflix has really been doubling down on its adaptations of video games over the past few years, and as part of that effort, there has been an animated take on Valve's iconic MOBA, Dota. Known as Dota: Dragon's Blood, the series is already a couple of seasons (or Books as they are referred to on Netflix) in, and soon it will be expanding even further.

And that's because Dota: Dragon's Blood Book 3 (Season 3) has just been announced at Netflix Geeked Week: Gaming, and moreover, the season will be landing on the streaming service as soon as August 11 this year.

Dota: Dragon's Blood Book 3 has just been announced


