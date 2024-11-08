Dota 2's latest hero is here

HQ

While Valve has a new MOBA cooking in Deadlock, unless you're in the playtest (which admittedly isn't that hard to get into), you're stuck with old-school Dota 2. It's not like Valve has left one of its most-popular titles ever out to pasture, though, as proven by the inclusion of a new hero and event.

Dota 2 usually gets a new hero or two every year, and after the introduction of Ringmaster earlier in the year, we now have Kez, a flightless bird dude who wields a sword. Kez can swap between two fighting styles, unlocking different abilities for each and giving himself more powers than there are days in the week, according to a post by Valve.

Kez's introduction also heralds the end of Crownfall, an in-game event that has allowed players to further explore the lore of a few of Dota 2's heroes as well as the world in which they live. The final act of Crownfall will run until the 15th of January, 2025, so if you're not yet caught up, you might want to get playing.