Dota 2 was the top money-making eSport of 2024

HQ

Now that the year is winding down to a close, we're not going to see many major eSports events for a couple of weeks, and yet, now is the time for statistics, when we can look back on the year and see which players, games, and more stood out the most.

Specifically, today we're looking at the top ten games that had the biggest prize pools in 2024. As per figures from Esports Charts, we see that leading the pack is Dota 2 with $22.68 million being won.

Close behind is Counter-Strike with $22.67 million. Honor of Kings isn't trailing too far in third, with $20.61 million. What's interesting is that only one of these top three games was in the the list of most-watched events this year. League of Legends, the most-watched game of this year, ranked seventh for prize pool totals, which shows the divide between what pays, and what people are watching.