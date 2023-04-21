Dota 2 receives a huge update in New Frontiers

HQ

Dota 2 has released its huge New Frontiers update, bringing with it an expanded map and some big gameplay changes, and we've got the rundown on all the new features.

Whilst lane placement and size remains the same, terrain on the map has been expanded, leading to a 40% increase in size with new top and bottom jungle areas.

In this area, there are 12 new creep camps and two new outposts. Neutral creeps now scale over time, but drop tokens that offer five options of neutral items and can be distributed throughout a team.

Additionally, Roshan has moved, occupying one of two pits at the northwest and southeast corners of the map at a time. There are changes to Roshan's drops, as well as buffs to increase its tanking ability. There are also new Watchers around the map that can be activated for better vision control. If a team kills Roshan, all Watchers become under their control.

Furthermore, new powerful neutral creeps known as Tormentors will spawn post 20 minutes and will drop Aghanim's Shards upon death - although they will also grow more powerful with each respawn.

Many new structures have also been added. There are two gates that connect the corners of the map and allow players to teleport, as well as Lotus Pools near where creep waves initially clash. Fruit can be collected from these pools that grants mana and HP when eaten. It can be stockpiled and combined into larger fruit for bigger restoration in the late game.

New Defender's Gates allow teams to sneak out the back door of their base if the front is under siege. There are also new Shield Runes in the river, which grant a 50% max HP shield, as well as Wisdom Runes around the map's edges that grant XP boosts.

A new Glicko system for ranked matchmaking has been introduced, which brings variable MMR gains, as well as a redesign to Immortal rank matchmaking. The kill formula has been reworked, making early kills more rewarding and impactful, and gold scaling for lane creeps has been reduced.

Additionally, a new main stat group has been added to the game, known as Universal Heroes. The heroes Muerta, Clinkz, Arc Warden, Ogre Magi, Medusa, and Alchemist have all received large reworks.

Finally, the Black King Bar item has been reworked and a number of new items have been added. There are a number of UI updates, particularly to health visualisation features, almost every form of disable in the game has had its duration reduced, and many other small adjustments to heroes, items and creeps have been made.

For a more detailed rundown on each new feature and addition, find the announcement post here.