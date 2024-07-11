Dota 2 is a fighting game now

HQ

As part of the new battle pass for the in-game Crownfall event, Valve's Dota 2 has introduced a fighting game mode. The MOBA is often known for pulling random game modes together, usually made by the community, but this is a big departure from the formulaic Dota 2 experience.

Sleet Fighter (incredible name) allows you to pick from a selection of five heroes. Marci, Bristleback, Tusk, Dawnbreaker, and Vengeful Spirit all have their own unique abilities they can use in a fight, and they each also get alternate outfits.

You can play the game solo against NPC brawlers or with a friend in some local couch co-op. If you're a fighting game fanatic or want a different kind of Dota 2 game mode to check out, it seems Valve is swinging for the fences here with ideas.

Thanks, VG247.