Dota 2 introduces "massive" Monster Hunter crossover

HQ

In one of the more surprising crossover announcements, Valve has revealed that Dota 2 is being bolstered with Monster Hunter-themed goodies from Capcom's famous action-RPG series. As presented in a blog post, we're told that the two game giants are colliding for a "massive" event that will bring "new sets, new pets, a new in-game hunt and crafting system, and of course monsters."

In total, there will be six Monster Hunter sets to collect, each of which bring a classic Monster Hunter armour set into the Dota world and each of which have three craftable alternate versions. We're told that the core set will be available for all Dota 2 players to earn for free by using harvested materials to craft the various parts, and from then on you can expand them further with paid elements.

Adding to these sets will be a Palico courier with craftable costumes, a pet Poogie with craftable outfits, a themed music pack and seasonal spray collection, most of which is available through the premium Expedition Pack.

All of these items will remain accessible in Dota 2 for the next three months, so be sure to log in and work your way through the challenges if you want to add some Monster Hunter flair to your Dota experience.