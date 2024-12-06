Dota 2 confirmed for Esports World Cup

HQ

We now know the sixth attending game that will be present at the Esports World Cup. Following Call of Duty (Black Ops 6 and Warzone 2.0), Honor of Kings, Garena Free Fire, and Street Fighter 6, Dota 2 has confirmed its attendance at the major international festival.

Last year's Esports World Cup saw well over 20 games featured, meaning we likely have plenty of additional titles to lock in during the month of December and to prepare for the huge show that will be hosted in the summer, likely in July and August.

What hasn't been affirmed is whether this EWC event for Dota 2 will be an official part of the competitive season or if it will be a third-party invitational instead. No doubt, we'll know more soon.