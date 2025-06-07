Dosa Divas is all about battling an evil fast food empire

Developer Outerloop Games has just revealed its next project during Day of the Devs. Known as Dosa Divas, this game is all about battling an evil fast food empire, and doing so using turn-based combat.

The game is described as a "spicy narrative turn-based RPG," and it revolves around two sisters who have reconciled after years apart in an effort to take down a fast food chain and to reconnect the community with their colourful traditions. To do so, we're promised platforming through vibrant villages, battles with corporate goons, emotional conversations with loved ones, and even the chance to sit down for a lovely meal before parting ways.

In a manner a bit like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, we're told that Dosa Divas turn-based action also has a timing element that sees players hitting an action button just as an attack lands to amplify its damage and to strengthen blocks against attacks too. To add to this Spirit Powers enable players to spec their builds into one of five flavour profiles that effectively act as elements, enabling you to exploit an enemy's weakness.

The cooking and meal system is Dosa Divas way of connecting with the villages that you travel to, as you can forage, fish, and barter to collect ingredients used to make all manner of "delicious, hearty meals" that will improve your reputation with the locals.

If this has piqued your interest, you'll be glad to know that Dosa Divas is closer than it is further away, as the game is slated to arrive on PC and consoles sometime in early 2026.