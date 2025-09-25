Dorothy is on the horizon in Wicked: For Good's latest trailer

HQ

The first chapter of the Wicked story ended up being a huge hit and success for Universal, and ultimately was one of the highest-grossing flicks of 2024, and a pretty big hit with fans and critics alike too. So to say that interest is high in the upcoming second and final chapter is probably a bit of understatement.

This November, Wicked: For Good will arrive in cinemas and will see Cynthia Erivo return as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. John M. Chu returns in the director's seat, leading a cast that also includes familiar faces like Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, and Jonathan Bailey.

As for what this second chapter will explore, it will basically tie the film into The Wizard of Oz, as we get to see teases of iconic characters like the Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion, and also here the grave news (in this context, as the "Wicked Witch", Elphaba is essentially the good guy...) that a certain girl from Kansas has fell from the sky.

The full synopsis for Wicked: For Good explains: "Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz's silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard (Jeff Goldblum).

"Glinda, meanwhile, has become the glamorous symbol of Goodness for all of Oz, living at the palace in Emerald City and reveling in the perks of fame and popularity. Under the instruction of Madame Morrible (Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh), Glinda is deployed to serve as an effervescent comfort to Oz, reassuring the masses that all is well under the rule of The Wizard.

"As Glinda's stardom expands and she prepares to marry Prince Fiyero (Olivier award winner and Emmy and SAG nominee Jonathan Bailey) in a spectacular Ozian wedding, she is haunted by her separation from Elphaba. She attempts to broker a conciliation between Elphaba and The Wizard, but those efforts will fail, driving Elphaba and Glinda only further apart. The aftershocks will transform Boq (Tony nominee Ethan Slater) and Fiyero forever, and threaten the safety of Elphaba's sister, Nessarose (Marissa Bode), when a girl from Kansas comes crashing into all their lives.

"As an angry mob rises against the Wicked Witch, Glinda and Elphaba will need to come together one final time. With their singular friendship now the fulcrum of their futures, they will need to truly see each other, with honesty and empathy, if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz, for good."

You can see the latest trailer for the film below, all ahead of its premiere on November 21.