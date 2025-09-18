Doritos is heading to Hawkins for new Stranger Things collaboration

HQ

We're nearing the grand conclusion for Stranger Things, as in November, the first batch of episodes for Season 5 will arrive, before being followed by more episodes on December 25, and then the big finale on December 31.

With this coming up, Netflix and Doritos are combining for a slate of new products themed around the supernatural series. As per Bloody Disgusting, this includes unique chip flavours that combine the iconic Cool Ranch flavour with Stranger Pizza. There is also a second chip flavour that is for the Doritos Minis line that is called Glow in the Dark Spicy Sweet Chilli too.

But that's not all, there's even Stranger Things Doritos dips out in the wild, including a Black Garlic Dip, which fans in the UK can find on Tesco. It has a gooey and black texture that somewhat resembles the squishy and unsettling world of the Upside Down.

Will you snag some Doritos Stranger Things goodies for when you watch Season 5 of the show?

This is an ad: