Doraemon Story of Seasons releases on PS4 in Europe

Earlier this week we saw that Doraemon Story of Seasons was listed for Playstation 4 in Japan. A few days later Bandai Namco came forward to confirm the European release date as well. The adventure with the Japanese iconic figure is set to release on September 4 in our areas on the latest Sony console. The blue cat-robot already has some smart advice for you on PC and Nintendo Switch, if you can't wait for it.

In this adventure, Nobita and his friends accidentally travelled to another world in which all children had to work and contribute to society. Unfortunately, Doraemon lost some of his helpful gadgets on the way here, which we need to find eventually. But until then we have to take care of a small farm and do various tasks for the villagers. You can need more impressions, just head to our review of the game.