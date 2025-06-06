Dora the Explorer gets the live-action treatment again in upcoming Paramount+ film

We've seen Dora the Explorer be turned into a live-action film on several occasions in the past, with the most prominent being the Isabela Merced-led Dora and the Lost City of Gold. This summer, the famed children's character is being turned into another live-action film, with a different cast and plot to follow.

It's called Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado, and it's a streaming film that will be arriving on Paramount+ as soon as July 2. The film features Samantha Lorraine in the lead role of the exploring youngster, with Gabriel Iglesias attached as Boots the Monkey, Jacob Rodriguez as Diego, Daniella Pineda as Camila, and more.

The film will see Dora and Diego, and a handful of their friends, as they travel through the Amazonian jungle in search of a powerful treasure, in a bid to keep it out of the hands of enemies.

You can see the trailer for the film below to see whether you should be gathering the family to watch it on July 2.