Dopinder and Blind Al to return in Deadpool 3

Earlier today, Alex wrote about Matthew MacFadyen joining the cast of Deadpool 3, but we won't just get to see new faces in the foul-mouthed hero's Marvel Cinematic Universe debut.

Deadline has the honour of revealing that Karan Soni and Leslie Uggams are set to return as Dopinder and Blind Al in Deadpool 3, so we can look forward to more fun shenanigans in the cab and what you might call a badass mother-figure/roommate.

Now I'm just hoping that Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Yukio will return as well. How about you? Which characters do you want to see in Deadpool 3?