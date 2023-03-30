Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Deadpool 3

Dopinder and Blind Al to return in Deadpool 3

Karan Soni and Leslie Uggams are set to make their MCU debut.

Earlier today, Alex wrote about Matthew MacFadyen joining the cast of Deadpool 3, but we won't just get to see new faces in the foul-mouthed hero's Marvel Cinematic Universe debut.

Deadline has the honour of revealing that Karan Soni and Leslie Uggams are set to return as Dopinder and Blind Al in Deadpool 3, so we can look forward to more fun shenanigans in the cab and what you might call a badass mother-figure/roommate.

Now I'm just hoping that Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Yukio will return as well. How about you? Which characters do you want to see in Deadpool 3?

