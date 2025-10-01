DoorDash introduces adorable autonomous robot to deliver your items

HQ

Prepare to share the roads with robots delivering items to desperate consumers. DoorDash has unveiled a new autonomous machine that aims to accelerate local commerce all by navigating roads, pavements, and bike lanes.

It's known as the Dot, and as for what to expect from this machine, DoorDash Labs co-founder and head Stanley Tang, explains in a press release the following:

"You don't always need a full-sized car to deliver a tube of toothpaste or pack of diapers. That's the insight behind Dot. The breakthrough wasn't just making it autonomous, but in making it reliable and efficient to serve the needs of local businesses and consumers. Dot is purpose-built for the millions of deliveries we facilitate every day. It is small enough to navigate doorways and driveways, fast enough to maintain food quality, and smart enough to optimize the best routes for delivery. Every design decision, from its compact size to its speed to the sensor suite, came from analyzing billions of deliveries on our global platform and understanding what actually moves the needle for merchants and consumers."

The Dot won't just become a commonplace feature in cities all around the world overnight. It will be starting first with an early access programme in Tempe and Mesa in Arizona, but assuming it goes to plan, DoorDash hopes the Dot will become part of "the world's most comprehensive delivery ecosystem."

This is an ad: