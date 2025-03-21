HQ

The latest news on the United States . After seeking Nordic help to alleviate a crippling domestic shortage fueled by mass poultry losses from avian flu, The United States has expanded its search for egg imports, with Baltic countries becoming the latest target.

Lithuanian agricultural representatives recently acknowledged preliminary talks with United States officials but clarified no export agreements are in place, as American consumers grapple with record prices and policymakers face scrutiny over agricultural vulnerabilities.

The internet's response? "Literally going door to door begging," as the top-liked post in a Reddit thread puts it, framing the efforts as a symbol of eroded self-sufficiency. For now, it remains to be seen whether these other countries will step in to stabilize supplies.