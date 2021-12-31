Doomslayer could be on his way to join Fortnite

HQ

It looks like the Doomslayer from Doom and Doom Eternal will be making his way to Fortnite at some point in the near future. Revealed by Shpeshal_Nick on the Xbox Era Podcast, the insider mentioned that Microsoft and Epic are set to collaborate to bring more Microsoft/Bethesda characters to the massively popular battle royale.

"I've been told that there will be more Microsoft/Bethesda characters coming to Fortnite. Now I'm not going to spoil all of them, there's only one that I'm going to mention because I have a friend that is a massive, massive fan of this franchise, and that is Doom. I've got told that the Doomslayer will be coming to Fortnite." Shpeshal_Nick continued, "I don't know timelines, especially with Fortnite as there are always licensing deals to work out with Fortnite."

As with any leak and rumour, we do have to take it with a little bit of caution until it is officially announced, but this does seem like something that is entirely possible and with potential to happen.

