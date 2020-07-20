Cookies

Doom's SNES version's source code is now available

Those wanting to play around with the source code of the original Doom can do just that now.

Oh man... those were the days. In 1993 id Software released a first-person shooter called Doom. The game was a massive hit, and its effects can still be felt today in the world of video games. The original Doom has been released on pretty much every platform, the latest being on Android and iOS devices back in July 2019.

The Super Nintendo version came out on September 1, 1995, and The head programmer Randy Linden even created a new game engine called the Reality for the port. Now Linden has released the SNES version's source code on GitHub. So, if you are into the history of video game coding, this is your chance.

