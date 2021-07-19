Doom-inspired rogulite Jupiter Hell is gunning its way out of Early Access on August 5

After two long years in Early Acess Doom-inspired roguelike Jupiter Hell will finally be making its full 1.0 release.

The game, if you are unaware, takes the frantic demon-slaying action from the Doom series but adapts it to an all-new gameplay style which has been described as "chess with shotguns!" The action here takes place from a top-down perspective and it is turn-based too, so you need to carefully plan out your actions during each turn.

You can take a look at our very first impressions of the game here. Additionally, those who add Jupiter Hell to their wishlist and purchase it at launch will receive a 20% discount.