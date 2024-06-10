Doom: The Dark Ages shown in six new screenshots

HQ

As rumored beforehand, Doom: The Dark Ages was announced during Sunday night's Xbox Games Showcase, and in a first trailer we got a look at a really meaty adventure with exactly the kind of lead-ridden action we've come to associate with the series.

Now we've also received the first six images from the game that all show real in-game graphics, so take the opportunity to enlarge these properly to analyze what id Software will offer next year. Doom: The Dark Ages will be released for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X (also included with Game Pass), so almost everyone will be able to enjoy the fun.