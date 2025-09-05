Doom: The Dark Ages runs in "83 frames per-second on average" on ROG Xbox Ally X

HQ

On October 16, Microsoft's portable Xbox adventure begins when they team up with Asus to release the ROG Xbox Ally, a portable gaming computer with an Xbox-inspired layout and menu system, optimised for services such as Game Pass. It will be quite an expensive piece of hardware (although there is a cheaper version available), but you also get a lot of performance for your money.

The hardware experts at Tom's Guide had the opportunity to take a closer look at the device and pushed it to its limits with one of the most graphics-intensive games available, Doom: The Dark Ages, a game notorious for making computers struggle. Despite this, they were extremely impressed with its performance and concluded (transcribed by Pure Xbox):

"The numbers I managed to get are insane. So, for example, I ran DOOM: The Dark Ages on here, and with 1080p at Medium (settings) with FSR turned on, I'm able to get 83 frames per-second on average.

"Moving onto Gears of War: Reloaded, this was set to a mixture of Ultra and High settings - that was a rock solid 60 frames per second. These numbers are unheard of in gaming handhelds."

They conclude by stating that "this Changes EVERYTHING". It sounds like portable gaming is going to get a real boost next month. Are you planning to get the ROG Xbox Ally, and if so, which version?