Doom: The Dark Ages - Revelation Preview: A "premium" and Eternal-coded expansion with a whole lot of ripping and tearing

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I can't quite put my finger on why neither Xbox or Bethesda want to really shine the spotlight on Doom: The Dark Ages' Revelations expansion. Sure, it's just an expansion of an action title that launched last May, but it's also a post-launch addition that claims to be around the same size as Doom Eternal's two The Ancient Gods DLCs put together, and it's also still a very premium gameplay experience, meaning it can't have been cheap to make. And yet, aside from a trailer at the Xbox Games Showcase, little fanfare has been issued for the project even though it launches in less than a week on July 7.

Thankfully, id Software and two of its most recognisable icons, namely Hugo Martin and Marty Stratton, were on-hand to take press through a guided demo of the Revelations DLC all before sticking around for a Q&A portion too. Needless to say, I'm a lot more familiar with what to expect from this expansion as of the moment, and boy-oh-boy, let me just start by saying Doom fans are in for a treat.

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For one, we're told to expect an expansion that is around 10-12 hours in duration and which is regarded by id as a completely "premium experience". It's a post-game adventure set after the events of The Dark Ages, meaning it's meant to be more difficult than the base game even if the existing sliders and accessibility features will enable you to customise the challenge as you see fit.

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Revelations will also be split up into two core elements. The "Main Path" is the new story and thematic portion of the expansion, with this making up around 60% of the total whole, while the "End Game" that follows is a progressive slate of activities that get harder and harder and unlock as you continue to overcome tough objectives. These End Game tasks are all set at Master-level difficulty and unlock once you roll credits on the 'base game'. We can look forward to new paths to explore around levels, Praetor Suit Encounters to offer up intense arena battles, Slayer Trials to serve up arcade-like levels with scoring elements, puzzles, new resources and upgrades, and even classic Doom levels reimagined with current enemies and weapons but with the same retro appearance otherwise. And there's even more... If you manage to complete all of this content, you'll earn an Astral Key to face an "uber boss", and if you beat that threat you'll earn the Master Arena Key to enter the four Master Arenas regarded as "super intense combat spaces". If you're skilled enough to conquer these, then the Ripatorium gets new features and content too as part of its 3.0 iteration that makes creating new content and encounters ever simpler.

"This is the culmination of around a decade of work, a true example of the advancements introduced in The Dark Ages and the pinnacle of gameplay so many fell in love with in Eternal."

Naturally, this is all on top of new, returning, or improved enemies including the Archvile, Pain Elemental, Wizard, Purple Hellknights and Zombies, and even the Spectral Whiplash. There's six new levels to explore throughout the wider area of Slayer's Hub that is built on the grounds of re-traversal and back-tracking to find secrets and additional goodies, with Martin explaining these new levels as "pretty different to anything we've done before", and also "some of the best work we have ever done", with each level acting like a maze in Revelations. Expect tons of collectibles, a variety of tasks and challenges, and to help you stay on track, a new objective wheel is being introduced so you can easily navigate to the next opportunity.

We are also told that Revelations, being set after The Dark Ages, means that there is no Serrat the dragon to ride, nor any Atlas mech gameplay sequences, as id "wanted to focus on the Slayer". Likewise, we'll be using the same weapons and tools for the most part, with upgrades tied to the Slayer's suit, a choice that reflects the narrative direction of offering a "pivotal chapter" following the Slayer as he is stripped of his powers, thrown into limbo, and then tracking his ascension and escape, viciously ripping and tearing through demons along the way. And we've specifically avoided mentioning the Chain Spear up to this point as frankly this tool seems to the very heart of what makes Revelations so exciting.

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If the mantra of Doom: The Dark Ages was "stand and fight", using the Shield Saw to defend and chop through enemies on a horizontal plane, then the idea behind Revelations is much closer to that of Doom Eternal and its 'strike and evade'-like setup. This all comes down to the introduction of the Chain Spear, the third usable melee tool that players will be able to quickly swap between with the Shield Saw and whichever base melee weapon you choose when in combat.

The progression of Revelations is tied to the Chain Spear, and you'll need to become familiar and skilled with the weapon to complete the Main Path, with various upgrades and improvements discovered throughout the wider Revelations experience. You don't have to use it exclusively, but you will have to use the Chain Spear to some degree to roll credits, so prepare to explore beyond just the Shield Saw.

As for how the Chain Spear operates, it seems to do everything. You can strike and slice with it to break armour, throw it for a ranged attack, parry and block incoming projectiles, even use unique abilities gathered as the story evolves to better carve through Hell's forces. And this is all on top of unique Glory Kills and the ability to grapple and glide around levels with the Meat Hook, which is no longer only usable when a Super Shotgun is in the Slayer's hands, paving the way to even more gunplay variety.

Martin explained on frequent occasions that the Chain Spear isn't easy to just pick up, but that "once mastered, you'll feel like a Jedi". He even goes on to add that it's a tool that reflects the wider expansion and that it's "worthy of your time to master", something fans will have to keep in mind when considering its three-bar energy system that defines the kinds of abilities you can use and when you can use them. Whatever the case, the Chain Spear looks frankly awesome and a true tool worthy of the Slayer himself.

While I have yet to play the Revelations expansion, from what I've seen so far gives me plenty of confidence that this will deliver and be a hit among Doom fans. As Martin and Stratton explain, this is the culmination of around a decade of work, a true example of the advancements introduced in The Dark Ages and the pinnacle of gameplay so many fell in love with in Eternal. If you love Doom and enjoyed last year's offering, then Revelations is shaping up to be a must-play expansion.